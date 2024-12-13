After weeks of waltzing, tangoing and salsaing just four couples remain left to battle it out for the Glitterball Trophy.

One of the remaining pairs will be crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing for 2024 on Saturday (14 December) evening. Pete Wicks was the unlucky one to miss out on making it to the final after being eliminated in the dance-off last weekend.

The show has been dancing its way into the hearts of British viewers for 13 weeks - with just four couples remaining out of the original 15. The show has been on for so long, you might have forgotten exactly who took part in the early weeks - or maybe you haven’t tuned in and just want to know who is in the final.

which four celebs have made it to the final - and the elimination order of the rest of the stars.

1 . Tom Dean - week 2 There was not an elimination in the first week of Strictly Come Dancing 2024. But Tom Dean was sent home in week two. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Toyah Willcox - week 3 The second celeb to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 was Toyah Willcox. She was sent home in week three. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Nick Knowles - week 4 The DIY SOS host was the third celebrity to be sent home. He was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in week four. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Paul Merson - week 5 Merse was the fourth celebrity to be sent home from Strictly Come Dancing 2024. He was eliminated in week five. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

5 . Dr. Punam Krishan - week 6 Dr Punam made it to week six before being sent home. She was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales