It is almost time for Strictly Come Dancing to return to the ballroom floor. All your favourite celebs will be putting on a show once again, very soon.
Strictly Come Dancing will be back in just over 24 hours time for the third live show of series 23. Once the weekend is over, another of the celebrities will be sent home.
But who is the favourite to leave Strictly next? The latest odds have been issued by Oddschecker - see who is being predicted to be eliminated.
1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn
Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Thomas Skinner - eliminated
One-time Apprentice candidate, Thomas Skinner was the first to be eliminated. He was sent home in week 2. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Lewis Cope - 150/1
The one time Emmerale actor is one of the favourties to go far in Strictly. So it is unsurprising that he has long odds to be eliminated this week- he is 150/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. George Clarke - 150/1
No not that one! YouTube star George Clarke is among the favourites to win. He has long odds to be eliminated next at 150/1 to leave via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC
5. Amber Davies - 125/1
Amber Davies replaced Dani Dyer in the competition. She has long odds to be eliminated next at 125/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC
6. Karen Carney - 100/1
Former women's footballer and pundit, Karen Carney is in the Striclty cast. She has long odds to be eliminated next at 100/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC