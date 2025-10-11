Strictly Come Dancing will be back in a few hours - but which celebs are in the cast? The remaining celebs will take to the ballroom floor for movie week .

Throughout August, the BBC revealed the cast over a number of days. However, there have been a couple of changes - including Dani Dyer having to withdraw due to injury.

The start time for the latest episode has been confirmed. It will see all of the stars and their professional dance partners perform a route each.

But who is still in the competition? Here’s all you need to know:

Dani Dyer - withdrawn Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I'll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I've done before but I'm looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley.

Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon.