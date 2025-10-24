Strictly Come Dancing has lost another star to injury in a brutal blow. The cast will be down one extra couple this weekend and that’s before we even get to the next elimination.

The remaining celebrities will be taking on ‘Icons’ week and the song list has been confirmed. It includes some true legends from the music world - see more here.

Another injury blow means that just 11 couples are left in the competition ahead of this weekend. Three dance offs have already taken place - remind yourself who has danced their last dance so far.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I'll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I've done before but I'm looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley.

Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon.

George Clarke George Clarke, also known as George Clarkey, is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star. He said: "Honestly, I've got no idea what I'm doing but I'm excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit." He is partnered with Alexis Warr.