Strictly Come Dancing fans will be able to catch a glimpse of their favourite Strictly stars next year as the annual Live Tour announces two dates in Leeds.

Every year fans look forward to seeing some of their favourite celebrities and professional dancers in the flesh after the multi-award-winning TV series comes to an end, and the coveted Glitterball award is securely in the hands of the deserving winner.

The Strictly Live Tour 2023, which is being directed by Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band.

And for the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Live Tour.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

When is Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour coming to Leeds?

The tour will be visiting the Leeds First Direct Arena on January 26 and 27 for two sparkle-filled shows.

Arena audiences can not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins

How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023

Tickets go on presale on Thursday September 29 at 9am via Ticketmaster .

Tickets then go on general sale on Friday September 30 at 9am via Ticketmaster .

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 full list of tour dates

20–22 January - Birmingham Utilita Arena

24-25 January - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

26-27 January - Leeds First Direct Arena

28-29 January - Manchester AO Arena

31 January - Sheffield Utilita Arena

01-02 February - Newcastle Utilita Arena

03-05 February - London The O2 Arena

07-08 February - Belfast SSE Arena

10-12 February - Glasgow OVO Hydro

