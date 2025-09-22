The early favourite was named last week and it was a surprise one. However, you might be wondering how the odds have changed after the 2025 couples were revealed.
Ahead of week one, Oddschecker has revealed the stars who could be at risk. Here’s all you need to know!
1. Ross King - 125/1
GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the joint-longest odds to win the show at 125/1 via Oddschecker with them drifting even after the partner reveal. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Chris Robshaw - 125/1
Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has the joint-longest odds to win at 125/1 via Oddschecker - his odds had shortened by they have drifted again. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Stefan Dennis - 40/1
Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 40/1
Former Premier League footballer Jimmy is part of the cast for Strictly this year. He has some of the longest odds. He is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker - with his odds shortening slightly after the launch show. | BBC Photo: BBC
5. Thomas Skinner - 40/1
One-time Apprentice candidate, Thomas Skinner, has seen his odds lengthen significantly. He is now 40/1 to win via Oddschecker after the launch show. | BBC Photo: BBC
6. La Voix - 35/1
Drag star and RuPaul runner-up La Voix is part of the cast for Strictly 2025. After impressing in the launch show, La Voix odds have shortened slightly to 35/1 via Oddschecker. Will the drag star make it to Blackpool? | BBC Photo: BBC