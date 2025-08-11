Strictly Come Dancing has started to announce its cast for 2025 - see our updating list 💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing has started announcing its 2025 cast.

The first stars of the latest season are starting to be revealed.

But who has been announced so far?

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the first star who will be taking to the dance floor this autumn. The road to the Glitterball Trophy has started and more names will be revealed soon.

The BBC has started to lift the curtain on the 2025 series of its iconic dancing show. It will be revealing the full line-up over the coming weeks, but the one name has now been revealed.

One of the stars of the Beeb’s Gladiators revival will be swapping one hit show for another. Two new professional dancers have previously been revealed to be joining the line-up for 2025.

Who has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing for 2025 | BBC

Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro) is the first star to be confirmed for the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing. He has already had some dancing practice after taking part in the 2024’s Christmas Special - where he was partnered with Nancy Xu.

He was revealed in a surprise announcement that saw him prank CBBC Newsround viewers. Three more stars are set to be confirmed later today on The One Show from 7pm today (August 11) on BBC One/ iPlayer.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey says: "After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. As a sprinter he has competed at the highest level in the UK since his youth, becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, and winning the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17.

Harry has gone on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has competed in two Olympic Games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

Full cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 - updating:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro)

Strictly Come Dancing confirms new professional dancers

Strictly Come Dancing new pros for 2025: Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon | BBC

Two new professional dancers will also be taking to the floor for the latest series of Strictly, the BBC has confirmed. Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will shimmy onto the dancefloor this autumn.

American-born Alexis Warr is best known for winning US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 and was crowned as ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’, becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title. She has performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and has been part of the series' accompanying US tour for the past three years.

Alexis has also danced on America's Got Talent, World of Dance, and on national tours across the States - including three with Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, in addition to his Las Vegas residency.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alexis said: "I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Australian-born Julian Caillon has been dancing since the age of 10, specialising in Ballroom and Latin American, and going on to represent Australia on the international stage. He appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars, has toured the globe with hit dance show Burn The Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

Julian has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and, alongside his dance career, has worked as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist. Julian is a keen athlete, and 2025 has so far seen him complete two triathlons.

Speaking about signing up for the show, he said: "Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special! "

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2025 start?

The show is set to return in September, the BBC has said. It will be broadcast live on both BBC One and iPlayer.

An exact date will be confirmed closer to the start. However, for reference, last year’s series began on September 14.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.