STREAT North: New weekly food and music festival is coming to Leeds - see full roster
A new weekly food and music festival, STREAT North, is coming to Leeds with a wide range of street food vendor, drinks and DJs
STREAT North will take place at North Brewing Co’s Springwell brewery on Buslingthorpe Lane, and aims to showcase some of the best street food vendors, DJs, cocktails and live music Leeds has to offer.
Starting June 2, the event will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer months finishing on the weekend ending on Sunday October 1 with Braizin Squad serving roasts.
The free to enter events will host an ever-changing roster of street food vendors, giving foodies something new to try every day. Among the vendors appearing are The Dijon Boys, who recently received the Oliver Awards Newcomer of the Year from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hoi Polloi, Shouk and many more.
Leeds favourites Little Bao Boy will be a permanent fixture serving up a brand new brunch menu every Sunday along with special one-off jazz performances.
STREAT North food line-up
June
- 2-4 : Kerbside Kids
- 9-11 : Pizza Loco
- 16-18 : MorMor / Good Boy Burger
- 23-25 : Pizza Loco
- 30 : Dijon Boys
July
- 1-2 : Dijon Boys
- 7-9 : Bastards Bistro
- 14-16 : MorMor / Good Boy Burger
- 21 – 23 : Homeboy Pizza
- 28-30 : Homeboy Pizza
August
- 4-6 : Pizza Loco
- 7 : Dijon Boys X Little Bao Boy BANK HOLIDAY SPECIAL!
- 11-13 : Hoi Polloi
- 18-20 : Bastards Bistro
- 25-28 : Dijon Boy
September
- 1-3 : Hoi Polloi
- 8-10 : Braizin Squad
- 15-17 : Shouk
- 22-24 : SPRINGWELL SESSIONS: SEPTEMBER 2023
- 29-1 October : Braizin Squad