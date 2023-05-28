STREAT North will take place at North Brewing Co’s Springwell brewery on Buslingthorpe Lane, and aims to showcase some of the best street food vendors, DJs, cocktails and live music Leeds has to offer.

Starting June 2, the event will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer months finishing on the weekend ending on Sunday October 1 with Braizin Squad serving roasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free to enter events will host an ever-changing roster of street food vendors, giving foodies something new to try every day. Among the vendors appearing are The Dijon Boys, who recently received the Oliver Awards Newcomer of the Year from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hoi Polloi, Shouk and many more.

Leeds favourites Little Bao Boy will be a permanent fixture serving up a brand new brunch menu every Sunday along with special one-off jazz performances.

The free to enter events will host an ever-changing roster of street food vendors, giving foodies something new to try every day.

STREAT North food line-up

June

2-4 : Kerbside Kids

9-11 : Pizza Loco

16-18 : MorMor / Good Boy Burger

23-25 : Pizza Loco

30 : Dijon Boys

July

1-2 : Dijon Boys

7-9 : Bastards Bistro

14-16 : MorMor / Good Boy Burger

21 – 23 : Homeboy Pizza

28-30 : Homeboy Pizza

August

4-6 : Pizza Loco

7 : Dijon Boys X Little Bao Boy BANK HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

11-13 : Hoi Polloi

18-20 : Bastards Bistro

25-28 : Dijon Boy

September