Step into the past at Lit Fest ghostly tour

Have you ever wanted to discover the history behind one of the city’s most iconic buildings?

Well this is your chance, as Leeds Lit Fest 2019 takes the people of Leeds behind the scenes at The Leeds Library, long-considered to be one of the most haunted buildings in Yorkshire.

This event, which will be running throughout the week, will seek to uncover the supernatural side of Leeds with stories paired with chilling poetry courtesy of your host for the evening, award winning poet Mark Pajak. The tour of landmarks of historic Leeds and their macabre folklore and history will be matched by poetry bringing the history of Leeds from years gone by to life.

The walk will take place each night from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9, with doors opening at 8.30pm for a prompt 9pm start.

Those wishing to attend are being advised to dress warmly and bring along a torch. The tour will begin at the library, on Commercial Street - the home of its supposed ‘resident spirit’ Thomas Sternberg, a previous librarian in the late 19th century.

The walk will take place regardless of the weather and is suitable for those aged 14 and over. Tickets are £10.

- Other highlights of the city’s first ever Lit Fest this week include the opportunity to become the protagonist in your own story with the #foundfiction Choose Your Adventure experiment, and to see a co-written story unfold on Twitter, as different writers add to the storyline 280 characters at a time. Visit www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk for full details of all Leeds Lit Fest 2019 events.