Iconic pop band McFly are coming to Leeds next year as part of the ‘Sounds of the City’ summer line-up. The band, which has six top-ten albums, have been announced at the start of what is set to be a packed summer schedule.

McFly are set to perform in Leeds’ Millennium Square on Thursday July 6 2023. The concert will kick off at 6pm and will run through the night until approximately 10.30pm. You will no doubt be able to hear classic hits such as ‘All About You’ and ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’ if you are lucky enough to get tickets to the Leeds show.

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one, Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands. Now, you will have the chance to see them in the heart of the city.

Tickets for McFly at Millenium Square in Leeds are priced at £43.45 and this includes booking fee. Tickets will be on sale through the Leeds Ticket Hub website from 9am on Friday December 9.

The event organisers say the event is open to people aged 14 and above. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.