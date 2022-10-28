Slam Dunk is returning to Leeds for its 16th year next summer and the organisers have just announced the third wave of acts. The huge independent rock festival takes place across two days at Hatfield Park and then Temple Newsam in Leeds and has a capacity of around 60,000.

Enter Shikari and punk rock royalty The Offspring have already been announced to headline the Slam Dunk festival taking place in May next year, alongside around 22 other acts. But now another wave of huge acts has been released who’ll be performing over the May bank holiday weekend in 2023.

Celtic punk legends, Flogging Molly will be storming their way to make their Slam Dunk Festival debut later next year. With 25 successful years and seven studio albums under their belts, the seven-piece, punk/rock outfit promise to bring along a back catalogue of crowd-pleasing favourites such as ‘Drunken Lullabies’, ‘Devil’s Dance Floor’ and ‘If I Ever Leave This World Alive’ to Leeds and Hatfield next summer.

Renowned for their theatrical and energetic performances, Gogol Bordello lead the way for one of the performances not to be missed at next year’s Slam Dunk Festival. With members hailing from around the world including Ukraine and Ethiopia, the self-proclaimed band of immigrants will bless festival goers with their experimental “gypsy punk” sound next May.

And with a trio of albums in their arsenal which propelled them to global success, The Hunna have firmly cemented themselves as one of the most exciting rock bands around and today have been announced to play at Slam Dunk Festival next year.

More acts have been announced for next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds

Festival favourites, punk-rock four-piece The Menzingers are set to bring their huge frenetic energy back to Slam Dunk Festival as they bid to return to Leeds and Hatfield for 2023. Alongside Boston Manor who will be returning to Slam Dunk festival following their triumphant ‘special guest’ headline slot on The Key Club stage back in 2021.

When is Slam Dunk in Leeds 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 will be held at Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 27 and at Temple Newsam on Sunday, May 28.

Full list of confirmed acts for Slam Dunk 2023

Flogging Molly

Gogol Bordello

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunna

The Menzingers

Boston Manor,

Wargasm

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Came As Romans

Vukovi

Spanish Love Songs

Static Dress,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sincere Engineer

Bowling For Soup

Less Than Jake

Billy Talent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creeper

Four Year Strong

Malevolence

Holding Absence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trash Boat

Maggie Lindemann

Noahfinnce

Zebrahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Friends

Grayscale

Charlotte Sands

When are tickets on sale?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are currently on sale on the TicketMaster website.

General admission tickets cost from £97. Packages for weekend tickets, day tickets including afterparties and travel tickets are also available.