Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds, on Gelderd Road, has cut the cost down to £25 for a family of four – which equates to £6.25 each.

Family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn for free. The offer will run until February 18.

A Leeds cinema has slashed the price of family tickets in time for half term. Photo: AntonioDiaz - stock.adobe.com.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Half-term is a great chance for families to spend some quality time together and we love seeing families enjoying the latest blockbusters together.

“This half-term is no different, and we’re excited to announce guests in Leeds can grab discounted family tickets during the holidays.