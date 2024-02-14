Showcase Cinema de Lux: Leeds cinema slashes price of family tickets in time for February half term
and live on Freeview channel 276
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds, on Gelderd Road, has cut the cost down to £25 for a family of four – which equates to £6.25 each.
Family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn for free. The offer will run until February 18.
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Half-term is a great chance for families to spend some quality time together and we love seeing families enjoying the latest blockbusters together.
“This half-term is no different, and we’re excited to announce guests in Leeds can grab discounted family tickets during the holidays.
"There are plenty of great films for families to enjoy on the big screen and we’re delighted to offer a half-term gift from us to them."