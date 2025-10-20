Indie rockers Shed Seven are to perform a special one-off show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1996 album A Maximum High.

York’s finest will perform the classic album in full at The Piece Hall on Saturday, June 6 – followed by a second set packed with their greatest hits.

This Halifax date will be Shed Seven’s only headline show of summer 2026. They will be joined on the night by support from Seb Lowe and The Guest List.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 24, via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

A Maximum High was a defining moment for the band, reaching the UK Top 10 and selling more than 250,000 copies. The album spawned five Top 40 singles – Where Have You Been Tonight?, Getting Better, Going For Gold, Bully Boy and On Standby – cementing Shed Seven’s place as one of the UK’s most loved live acts.

Shed Seven are to perform at The Piece Hall next summer. | Third Party

The same year, the band made chart history with Chasing Rainbows, released later in 1996, making them the only British band to achieve five Top 40 singles in the UK charts that year.

The last two years have been nothing short of extraordinary for Shed Seven. They achieved two Number One albums in 2024 – an incredible feat only 19 other acts have managed – and in September 2025 they were crowned Best Live Performer at the AIM Independent Music Awards, an accolade made even more special as it was voted for by the public.

Singer Rick Witter said: “We are looking forward to giving ' A Maximum High’ the birthday party it deserves. We’re especially excited to be revisiting some of the songs we haven’t played for decades. We hope that fans will come from far and wide to join us at this ‘one night only’ huge celebratory event.”

Fans are expected to travel from across the UK to be part of what promises to be a truly unforgettable celebration of Shed Seven’s most successful and enduring record.

And it is a welcome return to The Piece Hall’s historic open-air courtyard for York’s indie heroes after a sold-out headline show at the historic Halifax venue in 2021.

Shed Seven join Embrace, Ethel Cain, Billy Ocean, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “These announcements just keep “getter better”! It’s going to be quite the party when these Yorkshire heroes head back to our beautiful courtyard.

“Shed Seven played here back in 2021, and marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1996 album seemed to perfect time to invite them back. Hearing A Maximum High in full plus all their greatest hits on top will make this an unmissable gig for their legions of fans.”

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.