Shania Twain at Leeds First Direct Arena: Full information including last minute tickets, timings and setlist
The Canadian country pop superstar is coming to Leeds for a headline show at First Direct Arena.
Having sold over 100 million albums globally and released chart-topping hits like That Don’t Impress Me Much, Shania Twain is one of the best selling female artists of all time.
As the so-called Queen of Country Pop takes her Queen of Me Tour to Leeds for a headline show at First Direct Arena, we have collected all the information you need ahead of the show.
Here’s everything you need to know as Shania Twain comes to Leeds:
When is Shania Twain at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Shania Twain will stop in Leeds as part of her Queen of Me tour on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
Who is supporting Shania Twain at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Support at First Direct Arena comes from American singer/songwriter Breland.
How to get tickets to Shania Twain at Leeds First Direct Arena
At the time of publishing, there are tickets available for Shania Twain at First Direct Arena.
Tickets available currently start at £142.97 each, and can be found on Ticketmaster.
Shania Twain possible setlist
No official setlist has been released for the event, but the following setlist was played on September 25 at AO Arena in Manchester:
- Waking Up Dreaming
- Up!
- Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
- I’m Gonna Getcha Good!
- Come on Over
- You’re Still The One
- Giddy Up!
- Any Man of Mine
- Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
- Honey, I’m Home
- Inhale/Exhale Air (with Breland)
- Party For Two (with Breland)
- Nah! / She's Not Just a Pretty Face / Waiter! Bring Me Water! / When / Thank You Baby! (for Makin' Someday Come So Soon)
- Pretty Liar
- From This Moment On
- Number One
- Forever and for Always
- (If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!
- That Don’t Impress Me Much
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
Shania Twain door times and timings
According to the First Direct Arena website, doors for Shania Twain open at 6pm on September 28, with the event starting at 7.30pm.
Support comes from Breland, with Shania Twain starting shortly after.
It is recommended to show up early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.