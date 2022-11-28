Shania Twain has announced a tour date in Leeds as she takes on Europe for her 2023 Queen of Me tour. The five-time grammy legend and best-selling female artist in country music history has added an additional five dates to her Europe and North America tour, and will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates next year.

The tour will celebrate Shania Twain’s upcoming album with the same title that is due to be released on February 3, 2023. She has already announced dates in UK cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham plus a third in Glasgow.

Shania Twain made a grand return last month with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” which has been hailed as a “maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss” by Rolling Stone magazine. The tour announcement also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary ‘Not Just A Girl’ which is available to stream on Netflix now.

Twain has also recently presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) as well as starred in the 30th celebration of Beauty and the Beast which will premiere on Disney+ on December 16, 2022.

When will Shania Twain be in Leeds?

Shania Twain will be on tour in Leeds on September 28, 2023 at the First Direct Arena Arena.

How to get tickets for Shania Twain in Leeds

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 2 at 10 am via Live Nation

Full list of Shania Twain ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 UK tour dates

14 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

16 September​: London, The O2

19 September: ​Dublin, 3Arena

22 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

23 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

25 September: Manchester, AO Arena

26 September: Birmingham, ​Utilita Arena

28 September: Leeds, First Direct Arena

