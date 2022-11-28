Shania Twain announces extra dates on 2023 UK tour including Leeds First Direct Arena - how to get tickets
Shania Twain has announced that she will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena for her Queen of Me tour next year!
Shania Twain has announced a tour date in Leeds as she takes on Europe for her 2023 Queen of Me tour. The five-time grammy legend and best-selling female artist in country music history has added an additional five dates to her Europe and North America tour, and will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates next year.
The tour will celebrate Shania Twain’s upcoming album with the same title that is due to be released on February 3, 2023. She has already announced dates in UK cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham plus a third in Glasgow.
Shania Twain made a grand return last month with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” which has been hailed as a “maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss” by Rolling Stone magazine. The tour announcement also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary ‘Not Just A Girl’ which is available to stream on Netflix now.
Twain has also recently presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) as well as starred in the 30th celebration of Beauty and the Beast which will premiere on Disney+ on December 16, 2022.
When will Shania Twain be in Leeds?
Shania Twain will be on tour in Leeds on September 28, 2023 at the First Direct Arena Arena.
How to get tickets for Shania Twain in Leeds
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 2 at 10 am via Live Nation
Full list of Shania Twain ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 UK tour dates
14 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
16 September: London, The O2
19 September: Dublin, 3Arena
22 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
23 September: Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena
25 September: Manchester, AO Arena
26 September: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
28 September: Leeds, First Direct Arena
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.