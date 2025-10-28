This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Good things come to those who wait - especially for UK fans of Sammy Hagar and Joan Jett

Sammy Hagar is making his long-awaited return to the UK in 2026.

The former Van Halen vocalist will be joined by his supergroup and special guests, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

Here’s where you can catch this monumental tour and when tickets are available for purchase.

It’s been 30 years since Sammy Hagar last came to the United Kingdom to perform some of Van Halen’s greatest hits, and the long wait for fans yearning for his return will be enthralled to know that the singer is set for four shows alongside his supergroup throughout the summer months of 2026.

The announcement marks Hagar’s first full tour of the UK since 1996, and he is set to deliver an explosive, career-spanning setlist that includes his deepest dive yet into the music of Van Halen, accompanied by the incredible talents of his supergroup, The Best of All Worlds Band.

Those bandmembers include legendary guitarist Joe Satriani, fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and long-time Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Sammy Hagar brings his supergroup and Joan Jett back to the United Kingdom for a series of summer concerts throughout 2026. | Rob Shanahan

The four-date trek promises a huge celebration of Hagar’s 50+ year career, covering his seminal breakouts with Montrose, iconic solo hits like ‘I Can’t Drive 55’, and classics from Chickenfoot.

Crucially, Hagar and Michael Anthony will perform beloved Van Halen anthems, including ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’, ‘Poundcake’, and ‘Finish What Ya Started’—a huge moment for fans, as Hagar hasn't performed the band's classics in the UK since the legendary Wembley Stadium shows three decades ago.

But if that wasn’t enough, they will be joined by special guest and Godmother of punk, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. These shows will be Jett's first UK live performances in 15 years, with fans guaranteed to hear anthems like ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’ and ‘Bad Reputation’, alongside opening act JAYLER.

Acknowledging the lengthy wait for his return, Hagar commented, “I can’t wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All Worlds Band. Fans in the UK and Europe have waited a long time—and so have I!”

Where is Sammy Hagar and The Best of All Worlds Band performing in the UK in 2026?

You can catch Sammy Hagar performing at the following venues throughout 2026.

When can I get tickets to see Sammy Hagar on tour in the UK in 2026?

Tickets for all the tour dates are set to go on sale from 10am GMT on October 31 through all leading ticketing agents, including AEG and Ticketmaster.

As of writing, there are no pre-sale options available.

