Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

RuPaul's Drag Race show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds cancelled as ticket refund information provided

A show scheduled for this Friday (October 6) at Leeds arena has been cancelled due to an “unavoidable schedule change”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 was set land at the First Direct Arena on Friday but has been cancelled.

A statement from the promoter has been provided on the arena’s website. It reads: “Due to an unavoidable schedule change, the performance of Werq The World at First Direct Arena Leeds on Friday October 62023 has unfortunately been cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The full cost of your tickets will be refunded to your original method of payment. As a valued customer, we would like to apologize for this inconvenience by offering you tickets to attend any of the UK shows for 50% off. We will be in touch next week when this offer is live for you.

“We hope you will accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and we will be in touch as soon as possible with the offer to re-book for 50% off.”

Related topics:Leeds