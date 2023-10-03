RuPaul's Drag Race show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds cancelled as ticket refund information provided
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 was set land at the First Direct Arena on Friday but has been cancelled.
A statement from the promoter has been provided on the arena’s website. It reads: “Due to an unavoidable schedule change, the performance of Werq The World at First Direct Arena Leeds on Friday October 62023 has unfortunately been cancelled.
"The full cost of your tickets will be refunded to your original method of payment. As a valued customer, we would like to apologize for this inconvenience by offering you tickets to attend any of the UK shows for 50% off. We will be in touch next week when this offer is live for you.
“We hope you will accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and we will be in touch as soon as possible with the offer to re-book for 50% off.”