Rizzle Kicks UK Tour: Beloved rap duo announce further dates for November 2025 - additional venues and tickets
- Far from rest on their laurels after the busy UK summer festival season, Rizzle Kicks are set to hit the road once again in 2025.
- The duo have announced six tour dates to take place throughout November 2025, including dates in Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich.
- Here’s where the pair will be performing later this year and when you can pick up tickets to their upcoming shows.
Rizzle Kicks are set for a busy summer and autumn, with the announcement the band will hit the road once again with six performances throughout November 2025.
After their triumphant performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, and with dates at Alex James’ Big Feastival in August alongside Sounds of The City in Manchester, Tramlines, Boardmasters and Victorious Festival, the duo is then set to take a small break throughout September and October.
Following that, they'll be heading to Bristol’s O2 Academy to kick off their newly announced six-date November tour.
The band will make stops in Cambridge, Norwich, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Liverpool, trading in the vast scope of a festival stage for more intimate, smaller venues on this occasion – which can only mean more chance the duo will blow the roof off once more in 2025.
Here’s where Rizzle Kicks are performing in November and when you can get tickets to the new tour dates.
Where are Rizzle Kicks performing in November 2025?
Rizzle Kicks will be performing at the following venues throughout November 2025:
- November 12 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol
- November 14 2025: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- November 21 2025: Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich
- November 22 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham
- November 27 2025: NX, Newcastle
- November 28 2025: Mountford Hall, Liverpool
When can I get tickets to see Rizzle Kicks on their November 2025 UK tour?
Pre-sale tickets
Currently, only dates involving O2 venues have pre-sale tickets available - so for those of you who have access to O2 Priority, you can pick up tickets to the Bristol or Birmingham date from 10am BST on July 2 2025.
General ticket sales
The rest of us will be able to pick up tickets when they go on general sale through Ticketmaster UK from 10am BST on July 4 2025.
