REVIEW: James have still got it 30 years on

It is some 30 years since I last saw James.

In my late teens this band was without doubt up there in my top three - seeing them seven times in quick succession and adorning everything I owned with the signature flower.

Fast forward to now, aged 46, and wondering if they would still have that wonderful appeal.

So off I headed to a particularly intimate venue, The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

I was not disappointed.

Although I will admit that a lot of the newer stuff I had never heard, every single track of the two hour set was simply outstanding. To choose a favourite would be impossible.

Lead singer Tim Booth is still utterly mesmerising and his little trips out into the audience just made the sell-out crowd warm to him more.

For us old-timers it was extra special to hear acoustic versions of She's A Star and, the legendary, Sit Down.

Even better was the encore of Come Home which had every single member of the audience on their feet singing along.

The show was the last on a seven-date tour, which began at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on May 16 and has also visited Warrington, Blackburn, Halifax, Middlesborough and Oban.

The tour was James' first run of dates in the UK since the huge success of their 2016 release Girl at the End of the World which reached number two in the charts, second only to Adele in its debut week.

Tickets for the Scunthorpe show, which also featured Lanterns On The Lake as the support act, sold out within hours of going on sale in March.

Whether you are a James fan or not, if you get chance to see them perform live in the future I would strongly recommend you go.

Just a first class performance from start to finish.