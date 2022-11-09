Remembrance Day , a day to celebrate the end of World War and to pay tribute to those who have died in combat since, takes place on Friday, November 11 2022. More celebrations will follow for Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

In Leeds, various events will take place across both of the national days to pay tribute to the service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict. The annual procession will commence from Leeds city centre on Sunday morning, and wreaths will also be laid to remember those who died in service.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP said: “Remembrance Sunday is a time when the city comes together to honour the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices made by so many of our armed forces during times of conflict.

“It fills me with great pride to be laying a wreath on behalf of the city as part of Remembrance Sunday and I invite members of the public to join me on the day, for what is always a tremendously poignant and moving occasion for all those that are present.”

A Remembrance Sunday parade is taking place in Leeds

How to watch the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leeds

On Sunday, November 13 at 10:50 am the Lord Mayor will lead a procession from Leeds Civic Hall to Victoria Gardens where several wreaths will be laid by dignitaries. This procession will follow behind ex-servicemen and women plus members of ex-service organisations and currently serving military organisations who will gather on Great George Street at the bottom of Millennium Square at 10:30 am before leading the march to the war memorial.

The service will be shown on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings. At 11 am there will be a two-minute silence which will be preceded by a bugler who will sound the Last Post.

After the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will proceed to the steps of the Town Hall where a salute and march past will take place.

Leeds Minster will also hold a Remembrance service on November 13 from 10.30 am - 11.30 am. The service will be followed by a short Act of Remembrance at the war memorial on Kirkgate, including the laying of wreaths.

Leeds Bus routes affected by Remembrance Sunday celebrations

Services affected: 1, 5A, 11A, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 60

Bus service diversions

1 Towards West Park: A normal route to Bishopgate Street then via Boar Lane, Duncan Street (using stop Trinity Q), New Market Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow (using stop Headrow E), Albion Street to resume normal route.

Misses: City Square E. Catch from: Trinity Q, Headrow E & L.

1 towards Beeston: A normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street to resume a normal route.

Misses: City Square G. Catch from: Merrion C, Station E & Southbank F

5A Towards LGI: A normal route to King Street then to Terminate at King Street, Wellington J.

5A Towards Halton Moor: Starting from King Street (Wellington J) then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic G H, Merrion C, Headrow N, City Square I. Catch from: Wellington J, Corn Exchange H

14, Towards Logic Business Park: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade, Park Row to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic N & M. Catch from: City Square F

14 Towards Pudsey: Normal route

15 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Armley gyratory then via Wellington Bridge Slip Road, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade terminating at Park Row.

Misses: Civic M

15 Towards Old Farnley: Normal route

19, 19A Towards Garforth: A normal route to Park Lane College then via Wellington Bridge Slip Road to Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, City Square to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic N & M, City Square I. Catch from: Corn Exchange H

19 Towards Ireland Wood: Normal Route

33,34 Towards Leeds Bus Station: A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Kirkgate, York Street, Eastgate to Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A

33,34 Towards Otley: From the bus station then via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Wellington Street to resume a normal route.

Misses: Headrow B, City Square F. Catch from: Wellington B

42 Towards Oakwood: A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic K, Headrow G. Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C

42 Towards Old Farnley: A normal route to Vicar Lane then to New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Wellington Street to resume a normal route.

Misses: Headrow D & A. Catch from: Victoria Q, Wellington B

49,50, 50A Towards Burley Road: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road to Park Lane to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic P & O. Catch from: Victoria G, Headrow C

49,50, 50A Towards Seacroft: A normal route to Park Lane then via Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow to resume a normal route.

Misses: Civic N, Headrow J. Catch from: Headrow G

60 Towards Leeds: A normal route to Wellington Street then via City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, York Street to Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria C

60 Towards Keighley: From Leeds bus Station to Eastgate then Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square to Wellington Street to resume a normal route.

