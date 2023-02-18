Record Store Day is nearly here to shine a spotlight on the role of independent record stores in Leeds. The event celebrates the culture of more than 250 independent record stores across the UK and is always a busy time as thousands rush out to take advantage of special and exclusive vinyl releases.

Record Store Day was established in 2007 during a gathering of independent record store owners, followed by its first official event in April 2008. Record stores can also mark the occasion by hosting live artist performances and Q+A sessions.

This year, Record Store Day will take place on Saturday, April 22. Here is everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2023 and how to celebrate it in Leeds.

Record Store Day 2023 release list

Here is a list of some of the special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2023. To view the full list, visit the Record Store Day website :

The 1975, Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

Bastille, Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Billy Joel, Live At The Great American Music Hall

Bob Marley & The Wailers, Stir It Up

Ellie Goulding, Halcyon Nights

Elvis Presley, Elvis Is Back

Elton John, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Fleetwood Mac, Albatross

Madonna, American Life Mix Show Mix

Taylor Swift, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

List of Record Store Day 2023 participating shops in and around Leeds

Jumbo Records, 1-3 Merrion Centre, Leeds, LS2 8NG

Crash Records, 35 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Released Records, 15/16 The Corn Exchange,Call Lane, Leeds LS1 7BR

The Vinyl Whistle, 12 Otley Road, Headingly, Leeds LS6 2AD

For further information on each of the record stores participating in Record Store Day 2023, visit the official shop finder on the Record Store Day website .

