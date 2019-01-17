Pub In The Park: New food, drink and music festival coming to Leeds

CHEERS! Pub In The Park, celebrating the best of British pub food and drink set to live music from some of music's biggest names, is coming to Leeds.

The innovative new three day festival will transform Roundhay Park over the weekend of Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets, on pre-sale January 31, will be available for afternoon and evening sessions, with weekend, family and VIP packages. Prices, subject to booking fees, are adults, from £30 to £165, children, aged six to 15, from £20, under-fives free but require a booked ticket. Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/roundhay to sign up for pre-sale or call 0844 995 1995 (calls cost 7p per minute plus network extras).

There will be pop-up pubs and restaurants - showcasing six of Britain's best - with signature dishes, world class celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations, shopping and music headliners to be announced soon.

Billy Ocean, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Squeeze played at other Pub In The Park events last year.

TV chef Tom Kerridge, who owns Michelin-starred pubs and restaurants, is now bringing celebrity chefs and his other foodie friends to the party in Leeds and seven other UK venues.

He and wife Beth Cullen-Kerridge opened The Hand & Flowers, in Marlow - the first pub to be awarded two Michelin stars and one of five pubs and restaurants to be featured at Roundhay.

Angela Hartnett’s Italian restaurant, Cafe Murano, will also be there.

Three of Yorkshire's finest Michelin-starred venues will be represented - The Star Inn, of Harome, Pipe & Glass, of South Dalton, near Beverley plus York's The Black Swan and its new restaurant, Roots.

Tom, who launched Pub In The Park two years ago in Marlow, said: “Last year's festivals were so much fun, I cannot wait to bring the same excellence in food, world class chefs, ace music and an awesome vibe to eight locations across the UK.

Big name music stars will play at Pub In The Park

"I’m so excited to bring Pub in the Park to Roundhay Park in Leeds to celebrate the culinary delights that Yorkshire has to offer. It's a top foodie destination for those who worship their pub grub."

Celebrity chefs will cook up top food at Pub In The Park

A great weekend of food, drink and music coming to Leeds