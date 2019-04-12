Pub In The Park announce more acts for Leeds Roundhay Park

Big names Will Young, Tom Odell, Basement Jaxx and Toploader will be joined by Yorkshire's own rising stars to play the unique new Pub In The Park food, drink and music festival at Leeds Roundhay Park.

Folk, rock and pop acts will perform throughout the foodie weekend of Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2.

Added to the line-up are Leeds indie folk rockers Huw Eddy and the Carnival, female fronted based pop folk outfit Sunflower Thieves, Bradford pop star Sinead Campbell Leeds based singer-guitarist Rob Chew.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are available for afternoon and evening sessions, with weekend, family and VIP packages. Prices, subject to booking fees, are adults, from £30 to £165, children, aged six to 15, from £20, under-fives free but require a booked ticket. For act dates and more visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/leeds or call 0844 995 1995 (calls cost 7p per minute plus network extras).

Pub In The Park, celebrating the best of British pub food and drink set to live music from some of music's biggest names, will have pop-up pubs and restaurants - showcasing six of Britain's best, with signature dishes, world class celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations, shopping and music headliners to be announced soon.

TV chef Tom Kerridge, who owns Michelin-starred pubs and restaurants, is bringing celebrity chefs and his other foodie friends to the party in Leeds and seven other UK venues.

He and wife Beth Cullen-Kerridge opened The Hand & Flowers, in Marlow - the first pub to be awarded two Michelin stars and one of five pubs and restaurants to be featured at Roundhay.

Angela Hartnett’s Italian restaurant, Cafe Murano, will also be there.

Three of Yorkshire's finest Michelin-starred venues will be represented - The Star Inn, of Harome, Pipe & Glass, of South Dalton, near Beverley plus York's The Black Swan and its new restaurant, Roots.

Tom, who launched Pub In The Park two years ago in Marlow, said: “Last year's festivals were so much fun, I cannot wait to bring the same excellence in food, world class chefs, ace music and an awesome vibe to eight locations across the UK.

"I’m so excited to bring Pub in the Park to Roundhay Park in Leeds to celebrate the culinary delights that Yorkshire has to offer. It's a top foodie destination for those who worship their pub grub."

Huw Eddy and the Carnival - Leeds indie folk rockers who are getting lots of radio airplay, with festival and city tour dates - will take the stage on the Friday evening as support for chart-topping singer songwriter Tom Odell.

Frontman singer-guitarist Huw Edward Thomas is backed by Mak Dawson, bass, Callum Stubbs, drums, Luke Marley, keys, and Sam Jarps, guitar.

Collecting the carnival together from each corner of the British Isles, Huw and his band blend indie rock and folk with northern soul overtones.

Influenced by bands ranging from Cage The Elephant to Kings of Leon.

Toploader support on Saturday afternoon will include the cty's pop folk outfit Sunflower Thieves.

Featuring Amy Illingworth and Lily Sturt-Bolshaw, combine delicate harmonies, honest lyrics and driving rhythms, taking their inspiration from the likes of First Aid Kit, Gabrielle Aplin and Lucy Rose.

Supporting a Basement Jaxx DJ set and Soul II Soul Soundsystem on Saturday evening will be Bradford's singer songwriter Sinead Campbell, who delivers strong vocals with an 80's retro synthpop slant, inspired by Lana Del Ray, Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, Neneh Cherry, David Bowie and an early Janet Jackson.

Sunday afternoon stars Will Young, The Rifles, The Christians and newly added Leeds based singer-songwriter guitarist Rob Chew.

