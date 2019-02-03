PREVIEW: World's Strongest Man 'Thor' to defend European title at Leeds First Direct Arena

Yorkshire is bracing itself for another Viking invasion with all-conquering Icelandic strongman Thor vowing to hammer the competition when he defends his title as Europe's Strongest Man.

Millions of TV fans recently saw Hafþór 'Thor' Björnsson crowned new World's Strongest Man.

Now the 6ft 9ins and 30st muscle star turned actor, who plays The Mountain in TV smash hit Game Of Thrones, has confirmed he will return to the UK in his bid to be Europe champ for a fifth time.

And with the World Log Lift Challenge also up for grabs fans will also see him square up to some of the strongest men on the planet at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 6.

America's four times World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw is flying in, along with fan favourites Iron Biby, Robert Oberst and Rob Kearney. And Britain's retired former World's Strongest Man Eddie 'The Beast' Hall - the British face of strongman competitions - will be there as a co-host and to meet fans.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for Giants Live Europe’s Strongest Man 2019 in Leeds are £23.70 to £131, with VIP tickets including the opportunity to meet the strongmen. For full details and to book tickets visit www.firstdirectarena.com or call call 0844 248 1585.

BUY MERCHANDISE: Visit the Giants Live store online for a new range of strongman clothing and more at store.giants-live.com.

Hoping to upset Thor's European plans will be the likes of 2018 winner 'Big Loz' Laurence Shahlaei, from Swindon and Morecambe's Graham Hicks, who recently became Britain's Strongest Man at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Other British hopefuls include Adam Bishop, veteran Terry Hollands and Scotland's finest, brothers Tom and Luke 'The Highland Oak' Stoltman.

The line-up of 16 strongmen - subject to change due to the nature of the event - includes Russian beret wearing Mikhail Shivlyakov, Lithuanian Vytautas Lalas, Slovenia's Matjaž Belšak, Poland's Mateusz Kieliszkowsk, Georgia's Konstantine 'Georgian Bull' Janashia.

Giant's Live promoters Colin Bryce and Darren Saddler say it is shaping up to be the biggest and best European's championship ever.

Colin said: "You’ve seen it on TV, but a strongman show of this scale is best witnessed live, raw and up-close to all the roaring, shirt-ripping, world-record-breaking action.

"These are the biggest, most powerful men in the world, racing against time and each other as they compete for the title of Europe’s Strongest Man and a place at the World’s Strongest Man final.

"It is shaping up to be the biggest live strongman show in the world."

Europe's Strongest Man 2019 at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 6

Darren added: "Thor, the new World's Strongest Man, has confirmed his place. So this will be the first chance for fans to see him in action since they saw him win the title on TV over Christmas.

"Be prepared for another inspirational and superhuman display of brute strength and heavy lifting with an electric atmosphere that is as epic as the challenges facing the competitors.

"Not only that, but the show will also feature the biggest and best pressers from around the world for The World Log Lift Challenge.

" Can anyone break the log press world record? Can anyone take the European crown from Thor? There’s only one way to find out. And it's coming to Leeds.'

* Tickets are also on sale for Britain’s Strongest Man 2020 which will return to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 18, priced £28 to £196, Call the box office on 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie 'The Beast' Hall will be a co-host and meet fans

New range of Gants Live strongest man clothing available at events and on official web site at store.giants-live.com

Four times World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw