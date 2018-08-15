PREVIEW: Not a lot of people know that...Michael Caine's Italian Job secret

Not a lot of people know that...but Michael Caine sings at the end of his starring role in The Italian Job - which gets an outdoor screening with a message from the superstar this weekend in Leeds.

The 85-year-old movie legend recently revealed he is one of the singing voices in the film's closing theme song, Get A Bloomin' Move On, the Quincy Jones penned tune later adopted by football crowds as The Self Preservation Society.

Fans will get the chance to sing-a-long to it themselves this weekend when the original 1969 British classic is shown as part of an outdoor trilogy of film screenings to round off Summer Series events in Millennium Square.

The Luna Cinema, the country’s leading producer of open air film shows, is celebratng its 10th anniversary partnering with Leeds City Council for an under the stars programme - starting with 80s classic Dirty Dancing, on Friday, August 17.

A sing-along screening of this year's musical phenomenon, The Greatest Showman, follows on Saturday, August 18.

Then it's The Italian Job, presented with a full live orchestra on Sunday, August 19. It will feature a pre-recorded intro from Caine, whose most famous line in the film, when an explosives expert blows up a vehicle, is :"You're only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!"

TICKETS: Priced £15, including booking fee, get them online at www.thelunacinema.com and www.millsqleeds.com, call 0113 376 0318 or buy from the City Centre Box Office in Leeds Town Hall. A discounted group rate is available for bookings of 10 or more. Premium tickets are £27.50, including booking fee - including a branded director’s chair in prime position in the arena, fast track access and a complimentary drink at the Luna Bar.

The screenings end this year's Summer Series in Millennium Square which have also included performances by rapper and film star Plan B, ex-Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley with guests Gabrielle and Ten Millennia, The Pretenders, The Lightning Seeds, Bananarama, Brutus Gold’s Love Train, Simple Minds, KT Tunstall, The Vamps, Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics, A Classic Summer's Evening, with soloist Rafael Rojas, Brassed Off Live, a screening of the classic British film, with the brass band score played live by Grimethorpe Colliery Band, who inspired the story,

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds City Council this year to put on three screenings of some iconic films. Leeds is a vibrant city, and we couldn’t think of any place better than the award-winning Millennium Square. Situated in front of Leeds Civic Hall, it is the perfect backdrop for a night of cinema under the stars.”

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake said: “Through our packed events programme, we are always looking at new and exciting ways in which to entertain people of all ages.

"The screening therefore of three classic movies on our very own Millennium Square certainly fits the bill, and we are looking forward to working with Luna Cinema on what promises to be a fantastic and atmospheric experience for the audience under the night sky.”

As always, The Luna Cinema audiences are welcome to bring along picnics and their own portable style seating and blankets to screenings.

All events will have hot food for sale and a full bar on site, in partnership with headline bar sponsors, Estrella Damm. The official wine partner for the 2018 season is Casillero del Diablo, the wine from the Devil’s cellar. Doors open at 7pm with the feature film screenings from 8.30pm.-ENDS-

The Luna Cinema was founded in 2008 by George Wood with a showing of Some Like It Hot at Dulwich Park in South London.

In 2018 it will bring more than 175 screenings to over 50 outdoor locations around the UK, using two touring screens. Location capacity ranges from 300 to 3000, with a total of 270,000 tickets available.

From April to October, film fans can choose from over 175 outdoor screenings from The Luna Cinema across the UK.

