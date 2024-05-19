Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After successfully establishing itself in the high-calibre settings of Harrogate and Ilkley, Pranzo Italian has finally arrived in Leeds.

And if the immense quality of the food and attention to detail are anything to go by, they mean to make their mark on the city with the same aplomb that they have those two towns.

Opening on Town Street in Horsforth in a former bank building following a £350,000 investment, the restaurant offers a spacious, bright and homely setting that - even upon visiting on a wet Tuesday evening - evokes the essence of the Mediterranean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pranzo Italian has opened in Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also adding to the family feel are the photos adorning the exposed brick walls, which our waitress explained after settling us in were of owner-chef Marco Greco making fresh pasta as a young man with his grandmother in the Calabria region of Italy.

Marco previously explained that the menu - all of which is made fresh to order - was based on those early experiences and has been refined over the years.

And it reads as a menu fit for taking on a new city. Each dish sounded as enticing and unique as the last and it took us a few ‘we’ll just be another minute’s before we finally decided.

Off the extensive wine list we settled on a crisp as a breeze Pinot Grigio, which made for a good accompaniment to the fish-heavy dishes I had coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant is the third opened by owner-chef Marco Greco

To start with I had the deep fried calamari, king prawns and courgettes served with a squid ink mayonnaise. It was a nice if not ground breaking intro, with the squid being some of the meatiest I remember trying and the mayonnaise as memorable for its viscous density than its flavour.

There were no issues as far as flavour was concerned for my partner though, who went for the bruschetta topped with mushrooms, pesto and gorgonzola and was hit by a potent wave of basil, cheese and bread.

There was a slight wait for the mains that only served to build up anticipation for their delivery from the collective of keen, enthusiastic staff.

The lobster ravioli was superb; with the lovely texture of the ravioli and rich sauce enveloping the piquant taste of the lobster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My partner’s lasagne was the size of a cinder block and packed with flavour courtesy of the four hour ragù and thick cheese it was made up of.

The portions throughout were all of a highly generous size but we still made space for a warm chocolate brownie with pistachio ice cream from the dessert menu (another we wrestled with for some time) as well as a delightful, crisp amaretto sour to top things off.

Full to bursting, we lumbered our way out and left as two very satisfied customers.

Factfile

Address: 68 Town St, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4AX

Telephone: 0113 819 5671

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 12pm-11pm; Sun, 12pm-10pm.

Scores