Popworld Festival at Leeds Millennium Square: Full information including entry times, line-up and afterparties

Everything you need to know ahead of Popworld Festival 2023 at Millennium Square including full line-up and door times.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

Popworld Festival is returning for a second run at Leeds’ Millennium this summer, with a star studded lineup including former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and girl group B*Witched.

Announcing the festival’s return earlier this year, a spokesperson said: “Our very first Popworld Festival was an experience like no other and we LOVED having you there. But you didn't think that was a one-off did you?

“We're going even bigger this year as we take over Millennium Square once again! Expect all the things you love about Popworld along with a MASSIVE line up.

“You won’t want to miss what is guaranteed to be a dream come true for all pop and Popworld fans!”

Here is everything you need to know about the Popworld Festival returning to Leeds on Saturday August 5, 2023.

What time does the Popworld Festival at Millennium Square start?

According to the festival website, doors will open to the event at 6pm on Saturday August 5. 

Official afterparties will be hosted after the event at Popworld Briggate and Popworld Cookridge Street with free entry for anyone with festival tickets.

Ronan Keating will be among the acts performing at this year's Popworld Festival at the Millennium Square in LeedsRonan Keating will be among the acts performing at this year's Popworld Festival at the Millennium Square in Leeds
How to get tickets for Popworld Festival at Millennium Square

Tickets for Popworld Festival are available via the Leeds Ticket Hub for £49.50. Age restriction for the event in 14+, and under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Popworld Festival 2023 line-up

The following acts will play at this year’s festival at Leeds’ Millennium Square:

  • Ronan Keating
  • Claire Richards
  • B*Witched
  • Chesney Hawkes
  • DJ Casper

Prohibited items

Items that are not allowed inside the Millennium Square venue include (but are not restricted to); backpacks of any size, large bags, alcohol, glass, cans, chairs, portable furniture, large umbrellas, parasols, tents, gazebos, laser pens, air horns, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters, barbeques, paper lanterns or any lighting with a naked flame.

