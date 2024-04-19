Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will has announced a UK tour along with news that he is releasing his ninth studio album, “Light It Up”, which is out on August 9.

To celebrate the new album, Will is embarking on his most intimate tour yet – taking shape as an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-date UK tour will kick off in September through to November and features a show at Leeds City Varieties. General tickets go on sale next Friday (April 26) and can be purchased online.

Will Young will be performing in Leeds in October

Young said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

The album has preceded by the release of its first single ‘Falling Deep’, which is described as “channelling the nostalgia of ‘80s pop with a modern, soulful touch”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will said: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. The song immediately made my mind go to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.”