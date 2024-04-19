Will Young: Pop Idol winner announces show at Leeds City Varieties in support of new album 'Light It Up'
Will has announced a UK tour along with news that he is releasing his ninth studio album, “Light It Up”, which is out on August 9.
To celebrate the new album, Will is embarking on his most intimate tour yet – taking shape as an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.
The 50-date UK tour will kick off in September through to November and features a show at Leeds City Varieties. General tickets go on sale next Friday (April 26) and can be purchased online.
Young said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”
The album has preceded by the release of its first single ‘Falling Deep’, which is described as “channelling the nostalgia of ‘80s pop with a modern, soulful touch”.
Will said: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. The song immediately made my mind go to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.”
The track also features a music video that can be viewed on YouTube.
