Pontefract 10k 2025: Everything you need to know ahead of The Prince of Wales Hospice charity run
With just weeks to go until the starting gun sounds, The Prince of Wales Hospice is calling on runners, walkers and supporters to sign up for the annual challenge and make a difference.
Taking place on Sunday, May 18, the Pontefract 10K encourages people of all abilities to sign up to challenge themselves and raise money for a good cause.
As the official charity partner of the event, The Price of Wales Hospice is encouraging those taking part to run for the charity to help raise money to support local patients and their families.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to once again be the chosen charity partners for this exhilarating experience.
"The Pontefract 10k is a great way to challenge yourself while making a real impact on the lives of our patients. Every pound raised helps us to continue to provide expert care and support to those who need it most.”
How to sign up for the 2025 Pontefract 10k
This year, the annual Pontefract 10k takes place on Sunday, May 18, starting from Pontefract Park at 9am.
Entering costs £22 for affiliated runners and £20 per single runner per hospice. Teams are also allowed to enter.
Those choosing to run for The Prince of Wales Hospice are agreeing to raise money for the hospice and their details will be passed on to them.
Sign up here by 11.59pm on Sunday, April 13 to be part of the hospice team.
Those taking part in the race can expect an officially marked route and fully chip-timed races. Runners will also receive a T-shirt and a medal.
There are toilet facilities available as well as water stations throughout the race. Fully trained medical staff is also available.
