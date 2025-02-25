This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mr. Worldwide is set to return to the UK in 2025 and bringing a reggae legend with him 🎤🎶🎟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitbull is set to return to the United Kingdom in June 2025.

Mr. Worldwide is set to bring reggae legend Shaggy with him across the two UK dates.

Here’s where you can catch the pair live and how you can get tickets - including pre-sales.

After the massive success of The Trilogy Tour last year, global superstar Pitbull is bringing his Party After Dark Tour back to Europe this June—bigger and bolder than ever.

With packed arenas and overwhelming fan demand, Mr. Worldwide is set to deliver another high-energy, multigenerational spectacle, packed with chart-topping hits, fan favourites, and nonstop party vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the infectious beats of Timber and Give Me Everything to the adrenaline-pumping Fireball, Pitbull guarantees an electrifying celebration of music and culture.

Adding to the excitement, Shaggy will take the stage with his unmistakable charisma and legendary catalogue. Expect a set packed with feel-good anthems like Boombastic, Angel, and It Wasn’t Me, as he seamlessly blends reggae, dancehall, and pop for an unforgettable night of pure energy.

Pitbull is set to return for two nights only in the UK in 2025, with special guest Shaggy for both dates. | AFP via Getty Images

Backed by his band, The Agents, and his world-renowned dance crew, The Most Bad Ones, the show blends music, lights, and special effects into an epic night designed to keep the party going from start to finish.

The Party After Dark Tour promises an immersive experience with jaw-dropping visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull’s signature high-octane performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Pitbull performing on his UK tour dates in 2025?

Pitbull is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Pitbull on his UK tour in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to venue, Artist and O2 Priority pre-sales will be able to pick up tickets for Pitbull’s UK shows from February 26 2025 from 9am GMT, while Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales are set to take place from 9am GMT and 11am GMT respectively on February 27 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on February 28 2025 from 9am GMT through Ticketmaster .

What has Pitbull been performing live recently?

We can go back only a couple of days to find out what Pitbull has been performing live on tour; thanks to Setlist.FM , the artist played the following set during his performance at The O2 Arena in London on February 21 2025.

Set 1

Don't Stop the Party

Hey Baby / Are You Gonna Go My Way

Hotel Room Service

International Love

Whoomp! (There It Is) (Tag Team cover)

Sweet Child o' Mine / Rain Over Me

Set 2

Interlude

I Feel Good

Suave

The Anthem

Shake / Culo

I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)

Gasolina (Daddy Yankee cover)

Set 3

Interlude

On the Floor (Jennifer Lopez cover)

I Like It (Enrique Iglesias cover)

DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love (Usher cover)

Now Or Never

Feel This Moment

Fireball

Set 4

Interlude

JUMPIN (with Lil Jon)

Timber

Time of Our Lives

Give Me Everything

Did you catch Mr. Worldwide when he last performed in the United Kingdom, or are you looking forward to seeing Shaggy as part of this tour? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.