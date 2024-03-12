Pie makers in Leeds, Wakefield and Allerton Bywater pick up awards at British Pie Awards 2024

Pie shops in Leeds and Wakefield rose to the occasion at the 2024 British Pie Awards, with three local pastry purveyors taking home awards.
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT
The 16th annual British Pie Awards were held at Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire last week, in a show of celebration for the nation's favourite pies.

Around 900 pies were entered into 24 different classes or types of pie including traditional favourites, newcomers such as Vegan and Gluten Free Pies and for this year the new Fusion Pie Class.

The pies were judged by 140 judges made up of celebrity chefs, butchers, bakers and food writers from all over including Japan and California.

This year saw awards taken home by The Pie Collective in Pool-in-Wharfdale, Cryer and Scott Cheesemongers Ltd in Allerton Bywater and Pete's Pies in Wakefield.

Around 900 pies were entered into 24 different classes at the British Pie Awards 2024. Photo: Martin Elliott

Richard Holmes of Cryer and Stott Cheesemongers said that their steak and ale pie took home three awards this year.

He said: "It feels brilliant to be honest. We are so passionate about what we do."

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan Chairman of the Awards said: "This is a great celebration of the nation’s favourite food. There were some outstanding pies entered from the tip of Scotland to the toe of England. 

"These included a tasty Wagyu Beef & Ale pie and a sweet White Chocolate, Pear & Creme Brulee concoction.

"The Supreme Champion or ‘Pie of Pies’ was a worthy winner. Called a Minted Wensleydale Lamb and Potato Pie made by Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish & Chip Shop Ltd in County Durham."

