The Social is reopening this evening (Friday) and 150 pints of Kirkstall Brewery beer will be given out to celebrate the occasion.

The bar has been closed since the start of March for the refurbishment, which has been carried out to coincide with the venue’s 10th anniversary.

Owner Nathan Clark, who is also behind the Brudenell Social Club, said: “We’re really pleased to still be standing here with The Social ten years on and with the community that has grown around it.

“We’ve been wanting to get this update and refurb done for a long-time now, and imprint some of our own character on the space, so our tenth year seemed to us like the best time to get it all underway.

“As with our other sites like the Brudenell or the Black Horse in Otley, our locals and regulars are the heart of the place, so maintaining its charm was really important to us, and I’m very pleased with what our team has created for the next phase of the venue. Here’s to the next ten years!”