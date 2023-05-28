Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Photos of Leeds's 11 favourite celebrities - according to the people who live here

Leeds residents have shared their thoughts on their favourite celebrities to have emerged from the city.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:01 BST

From sports stars to singers, comedians to television personalities, Leeds has been the birthplace and stomping ground of many a talented individual who has gone on to make the grade.

We asked our readers who their favourite celebrities were from the city and received over 300 replies.

Check out some of the answers in our gallery below:

Leeds residents were asked to tell us their favourite celebrities from the city

1. Famous faces from Leeds

Leeds residents were asked to tell us their favourite celebrities from the city Photo: National World

Photo Sales
TV star Leigh Francis - aka Keith Lemon - was a favourite for many readers. The Bo! Selecta creator and host of ITV show Celebrity Juice was born in Beeston and raised in the Old Farnley area of Leeds.

2. Leigh Francis

TV star Leigh Francis - aka Keith Lemon - was a favourite for many readers. The Bo! Selecta creator and host of ITV show Celebrity Juice was born in Beeston and raised in the Old Farnley area of Leeds. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Jim Moire - better known by his stage name Vic Reeves - was born in Leeds before his family moved to Darlington when he was five. The comedian, who is renowned for his whacky act with counterpart Bob Mortimer, was another favourite among our readers.

3. Vic Reeves

Jim Moire - better known by his stage name Vic Reeves - was born in Leeds before his family moved to Darlington when he was five. The comedian, who is renowned for his whacky act with counterpart Bob Mortimer, was another favourite among our readers. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Another frequently mention face was that of Mel B of Spice Girls fame, who one reader said is a "certified icon" (Photo by Mark Milan/Getty Images)

4. Mel B

Another frequently mention face was that of Mel B of Spice Girls fame, who one reader said is a "certified icon" (Photo by Mark Milan/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Milan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds