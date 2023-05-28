Photos of Leeds's 11 favourite celebrities - according to the people who live here

Leeds residents have shared their thoughts on their favourite celebrities to have emerged from the city.
From sports stars to singers, comedians to television personalities, Leeds has been the birthplace and stomping ground of many a talented individual who has gone on to make the grade.
Check out some of the answers in our gallery below:
1. Famous faces from Leeds
Leeds residents were asked to tell us their favourite celebrities from the city Photo: National World
2. Leigh Francis
TV star Leigh Francis - aka Keith Lemon - was a favourite for many readers. The Bo! Selecta creator and host of ITV show Celebrity Juice was born in Beeston and raised in the Old Farnley area of Leeds. Photo: NA
3. Vic Reeves
Jim Moire - better known by his stage name Vic Reeves - was born in Leeds before his family moved to Darlington when he was five. The comedian, who is renowned for his whacky act with counterpart Bob Mortimer, was another favourite among our readers. Photo: submit
4. Mel B
Another frequently mention face was that of Mel B of Spice Girls fame, who one reader said is a "certified icon" (Photo by Mark Milan/Getty Images) Photo: Mark Milan