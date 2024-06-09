This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of France, which took place on June 6 1944. From landing on the beaches of Normandy, the Allies would push the Nazi war machine all the way back to Germany.
To mark this historic occasion a packed programme of activities was organised at the Royal Armouries museum for visitors to experience the importance of D-Day in our nation's history.
Second World War weapon demonstrations, poignant performances based on first hand accounts and displays of weapons were featured.
Visitors were also invited to take time to spend a quiet moment reflecting on the impact of D-Day in a new silhouette installation on display in the entrance to the museum throughout June.
Visitors are welcome to share their thoughts and recollections and join together in honouring the sacrifices of those who gave so much for today’s freedoms.
Check out our photographs from the weekend at Royal Armouries in the gallery below:
