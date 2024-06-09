Photos from Royal Armouries' D-Day Weekend in Leeds for 80th anniversary as families and visitors enjoy events

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Families and visitors marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings with a weekend of eye-opening activities at the Royal Armouries.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of France, which took place on June 6 1944. From landing on the beaches of Normandy, the Allies would push the Nazi war machine all the way back to Germany.

To mark this historic occasion a packed programme of activities was organised at the Royal Armouries museum for visitors to experience the importance of D-Day in our nation's history.

Second World War weapon demonstrations, poignant performances based on first hand accounts and displays of weapons were featured.

Visitors were also invited to take time to spend a quiet moment reflecting on the impact of D-Day in a new silhouette installation on display in the entrance to the museum throughout June.

Visitors are welcome to share their thoughts and recollections and join together in honouring the sacrifices of those who gave so much for today’s freedoms.

Check out our photographs from the weekend at Royal Armouries in the gallery below:

Ashley Myers gets used to a Mark1 machine gun at the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of weapons. The guns are the same as those used on D-Day. Looking on is education officer Dave Voisey

1. D-Day Weekend

Ashley Myers gets used to a Mark1 machine gun at the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of weapons. The guns are the same as those used on D-Day. Looking on is education officer Dave Voisey Photo: Steve Riding

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of second world war blank gun firing

2. Blank gun firing

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of second world war blank gun firing Photo: Steve Riding

Jim Mumford of the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display shows a rifle to Thomas Kennedy, 14 of Menston

3. D-Day Landing

Jim Mumford of the Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display shows a rifle to Thomas Kennedy, 14 of Menston Photo: Steve Riding

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of weapons used at D-Day

4. Weapons

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of weapons used at D-Day Photo: Steve Riding

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of second world war blank gun firing

5. Displays

The Vickers MG Collection and Research Association display of second world war blank gun firing Photo: Steve Riding

Richard Thirwall of the Live Interpretation Team at the Royal Armouries who gave a D-Day talk from a soldiers point of view

6. Performance

Richard Thirwall of the Live Interpretation Team at the Royal Armouries who gave a D-Day talk from a soldiers point of view Photo: Steve Riding

