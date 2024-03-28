Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supernatural flick 'Paranormal Activity' left a generation of brave cinema fans petrified when it was first released in 2007.

The film follows a frightened family who are routinely terrorised by a disturbing apparition.

Later this year, the stage adaptation will have its world premiere at Leeds Playhouse, on Quarry Hill - but it comes with a stark warning.

A stage adaptation of Paranormal Activity is set to have its world premiere at Leeds Playhouse. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Producers have said that the play will "will haunt you long after the lights go out"...

Here's everything you need to know -

What is Paranormal Activity?

The Paranormal Activity franchise includes seven films which focus on the supernatural findings of a series of innocent families.

The first sees a young, middle class couple moves into a suburban home, only to become increasingly disturbed by a demonic presence that appears in the middle of the night.

What can I expect?

Details are scant about the world premiere of the play - the Leeds Playhouse website even says: "We can’t say anything else."

However, we know that Simon Friend is involved, a successful producer who was behind the world famous stage adaptation of 'Life of Pi'.

It has been written by Levi Holloway, who has written other chilling plays, and will be directed by Felix Barrett. Paramount Pictures, which produced the film, is also involved.

An audio description explains: "Places aren't haunted, people are.

"Unfolding on stage for the first time, directed by Felix Barratt and adapted for the stage by Levi Holloway, Paranormal Activity expands the world of the iconic horror film series into a new dimension and creates a theatrical experience that will haunt you long after the lights go out."

Who can see it?

The play is suitable for brave theatre-goers aged 15 and over.

When is it on?

Paranormal Activity is in at the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from July 4 to August 3.

An audio described performance will take place on July 23 at 7.30pm. The BSL interpreted performance is on July 31 at 7.30pm. The captioned performance is on July 25 at 2pm.

How can I get tickets?