1 . Cinderella - Wakefield

Join the Theatre Royal in Wakefield for the godmother of all pantos – Cinderella. The marvellous tale of rags-to-riches is guaranteed to thrill all the family and bring a touch of magic to your festive celebrations from November 26 2024. Featuring the glittering sets, gorgeous costumes, and glorious music you have come to know and love in Wakefield, not to mention gags a plenty to make you laugh your glass slippers off. | Provided