Pantomimes in Leeds: what’s on and where, how to get tickets in time for Christmas and New Year
There’s a bunch of great pantomimes coming to Leeds this Christmas - here’s how to get tickets
Whether an annual Christmas panto is a firm family favourite or if you’re looking for something new to keep you occupied during the hazy days between Christmas and New Year - you’ve come to the right place.
The theatres in Leeds are offering a range of Christmas pantos this year - with some focussing on more traditional shows and others with a hilarious modernised twist.
And some launch into action from November meaning you can get in the Christmas spirit extra early, or if you need a pick-me-up during post-Christmas blues - you’re in luck as some go on as late as mid-January.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up the best pantos taking place this festive season.
Pantomimes in Leeds 2022
Dick Whittington: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto
Where: City Varieties Music Hall
When: November 25 2022 – January 8 2023
A modern twist on a Christmas classic is coming to Leeds in November.
The Leeds Heritage Theatre website describes the show as being a ‘breath-taking production’ that mixes traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by our ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.
The website advises that this show is not suitable for under 4’s due to its ‘dramatic’ nature.
Tickets cost from £16.
To book tickets visit the Leeds Heritage Theatre Website.
Cinderella
Where: Carriageworks Theatre, Millennium Square, Leeds City Centre LS2 3AD
When: November 25 2022 to January 8 2023
Invites to the ball at the ready as this traditional panto favourite makes its way to Leeds this Christmas. Featuring breathtaking special effects, spectacular scenery and sparkling costumes along with plenty of traditional pantomime mayhem and laughter, it’s one not to miss.
Tickets cost from £14.
To book tickets visit the Carriageworks Theatre website.
Stick Man
Where: Courtyard Theatre, Leeds Playhouse
When: December 7 2022 to December 31 2022
A hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man children’s story which is about an anthropomorphic wooden stick who becomes separated from his family home in an Odyssey-like adventure.
This award-winning production, from the team behind Zog and the Flying Doctors, Zog, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, and Tabby McTat features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.
Tickets cost from £14.
To book tickets visit the Leeds Playhouse website.