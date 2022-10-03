Whether an annual Christmas panto is a firm family favourite or if you’re looking for something new to keep you occupied during the hazy days between Christmas and New Year - you’ve come to the right place.

The theatres in Leeds are offering a range of Christmas pantos this year - with some focussing on more traditional shows and others with a hilarious modernised twist.

And some launch into action from November meaning you can get in the Christmas spirit extra early, or if you need a pick-me-up during post-Christmas blues - you’re in luck as some go on as late as mid-January.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up the best pantos taking place this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best pantomimes coming to Leeds this Christmas

Pantomimes in Leeds 2022

Dick Whittington: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto

Where: City Varieties Music Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: November 25 2022 – January 8 2023

A modern twist on a Christmas classic is coming to Leeds in November.

The Leeds Heritage Theatre website describes the show as being a ‘breath-taking production’ that mixes traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by our ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website advises that this show is not suitable for under 4’s due to its ‘dramatic’ nature.

Tickets cost from £16.

To book tickets visit the Leeds Heritage Theatre Website.

Cinderella

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Carriageworks Theatre, Millennium Square, Leeds City Centre LS2 3AD

When: November 25 2022 to January 8 2023

Invites to the ball at the ready as this traditional panto favourite makes its way to Leeds this Christmas. Featuring breathtaking special effects, spectacular scenery and sparkling costumes along with plenty of traditional pantomime mayhem and laughter, it’s one not to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost from £14.

To book tickets visit the Carriageworks Theatre website.

Stick Man

Where: Courtyard Theatre, Leeds Playhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: December 7 2022 to December 31 2022

A hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man children’s story which is about an anthropomorphic wooden stick who becomes separated from his family home in an Odyssey-like adventure.

This award-winning production, from the team behind Zog and the Flying Doctors, Zog, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, and Tabby McTat features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost from £14.