Heavy metal icons Pantera have announced a show in Leeds as they return to the UK and Ireland for their first tour in over 20 years.

Featuring original members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues a celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The tour kicks off on February 18, 2015, in Glasgow with a show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds the following night. This will be followed by shows in Dublin, Birmingham, and London.

Heavy metal heavyweights Pantera are set to stop off in Leeds on their first tour in over 20 years. | Handout

Credited as popularizing the "power groove” genre, Pantera got their start in Arlington, Texas with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members and brothers, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip H. Anselmo.

The group would become one the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, having sold 20 million records worldwide to date.

The band has faced its share of tragedy though. On December 8, 2004, Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed on stage by a mentally unstable fan in Columbus, Ohio. Vinnie Paul went on to form Hellyeah after his brother's death, and died of heart failure in 2018, leaving Brown and Anselmo as the only surviving members of the band's best-known lineup.

Artist presale tickets & VIP for these dates will go on sale on Tuesday, June 18 at 10am and public sale will begin on Friday, June 21 at 10am here & LiveNation.co.uk. The tour will follow PANTERA’s appearance at the 2024 edition of Download Festival, the band’s first UK appearance in three decades, as well as dates supporting Metallica on their North American stadium tour.

Their recent shows in the US have garnered considerable acclaim, with All Music Magazine writing: “Anselmo, Brown, Wylde, and Benante masterfully honored the band’s legacy while embracing a new chapter, standing as a testament to the indomitable spirit of heavy metal.