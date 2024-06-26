Nine of the best outdoor activities in Leeds as summer finally arrives including Go Ape at Temple Newsam

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

Grab your sunnies, it’s finally summer in Leeds!

And there’s much to do in our vibrant city when the weather is warm.

We have rounded nine of the best outdoor activities to get stuck in this summer.

There’s something for everyone on this list - picnics for family and friends, drinks at rooftop terraces and some child-friendly parks.

1. Go Ape at Temple Newsam

There's much to do at Temple Newsam, one of the city's best parks stretching 1500 acres. Go Ape at Temple Newsam hosts three of high ropes experiences and is a perfect family-day out - especially when the sun is out. | Go ApePhoto: Go Ape

Yeadon Tarn is home to the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. Dive into a range of water activities to cool off this week.

2. Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre

Yeadon Tarn is home to the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. Dive into a range of water activities to cool off this week. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Visit Ilkley Lido, a public swimming pool, and soak up a seaside atmosphere while you enjoy a picnic.

3. Ilkley Lido

Visit Ilkley Lido, a public swimming pool, and soak up a seaside atmosphere while you enjoy a picnic. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson

Leeds is home to many golf courses. Gotts Park covers 30 hectares of land and there is an 18 hole parkland golf course run by the Gotts Park Golf CIC club, that is a perfect spot to visit with friends.

4. Golf courses

Leeds is home to many golf courses. Gotts Park covers 30 hectares of land and there is an 18 hole parkland golf course run by the Gotts Park Golf CIC club, that is a perfect spot to visit with friends. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Looking for a walk with a crisp pint along the way? Take on the Meanwood Valley Trail, which begins in Woodhouse and ends at Golden Acre Park.

5. Meanwood Valley Trail

Looking for a walk with a crisp pint along the way? Take on the Meanwood Valley Trail, which begins in Woodhouse and ends at Golden Acre Park. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Fancy a tipple in the sun? Thor's Tipi is hosting its first ever summer residency in Leeds this summer. Catch some live sport, cool drinks and even ice cream for kids.

6. Thor's Tipi

Fancy a tipple in the sun? Thor's Tipi is hosting its first ever summer residency in Leeds this summer. Catch some live sport, cool drinks and even ice cream for kids. | Leeds City CouncilPhoto: Leeds City Council

