1. Go Ape at Temple Newsam
There's much to do at Temple Newsam, one of the city's best parks stretching 1500 acres. Go Ape at Temple Newsam hosts three of high ropes experiences and is a perfect family-day out - especially when the sun is out. | Go ApePhoto: Go Ape
2. Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre
Yeadon Tarn is home to the Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. Dive into a range of water activities to cool off this week. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Ilkley Lido
Visit Ilkley Lido, a public swimming pool, and soak up a seaside atmosphere while you enjoy a picnic. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson
4. Golf courses
Leeds is home to many golf courses. Gotts Park covers 30 hectares of land and there is an 18 hole parkland golf course run by the Gotts Park Golf CIC club, that is a perfect spot to visit with friends. | YPNPhoto: YPN
5. Meanwood Valley Trail
Looking for a walk with a crisp pint along the way? Take on the Meanwood Valley Trail, which begins in Woodhouse and ends at Golden Acre Park. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
6. Thor's Tipi
Fancy a tipple in the sun? Thor's Tipi is hosting its first ever summer residency in Leeds this summer. Catch some live sport, cool drinks and even ice cream for kids. | Leeds City CouncilPhoto: Leeds City Council
