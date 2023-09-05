The 25th edition of the Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza returns this weekend with road show fun for the whole family.

The road show, which has been going since 1996, will see over 500 vehicles along with stalls, displays, live shows and much more at the one-day event.

Supporting the Ukrainian cause, the Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza (O.V.T.E) will offer anyone from Ukraine free admission as well as a free stall.

The 25th edition of the Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza road show takes place this weekend. Picture by Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza

All profits raised from the event will be donated to the charity Hang on to a Dream, which helps young people’s dreams come true.

A spokesperson for the road show said: “We are often asked what keeps the O.V.T.E. going? And it is a fact that we have built it up from nothing to the successful event it is today.

“In the past we have had people coming from Scotland, the Isle of Man, Southampton and in fact all over the UK.

“They all say the same thing and that is it is a fabulous one day show and many describe it as the best in England.

“Only the other day I was speaking to someone who visits many transport shows, not only in England, but overseas and he commented that it is the best by far of any of them, including the ones in Europe.”

Attractions at the event will include Fairground Organs, Classic & Veteran Cars, Motorcycles, Military Vehicles, Heavy & Light Commercials, Tractors, Steam Engines, Trade Stands, Car Boot Sale, Displays, Brass Bands, Childrens Amusements, Punch & Judy Show, City of Leeds Pipe Band, Terrier Racing and more.

When is the Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza?

The 25th edition of the road show will take place on Sunday September 10 from 10AM to 4PM.

Where is the Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza?

The 2023 Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza will be staged at Knotford Nook, Pool Road, Otley LS21 1EA.

How to get to the site via bus: Flyer (Transdev) A3 Bus from Otley Bus Station goes past the event approximately once per hour. You can find the times here.

How to get to the site via car: If you are driving from Otley/Ilkley, drive through Otley on the A659 towards Pool-in-Wharfe. The site is on the left hand side after the Otley Garden Centre.

If you are driving from Pool/Harrogate, follow the signs for Otley. Turn down the A659 and follow the road towards Otley. You will find the site on the right hand side after the turning for the water works.

How to get tickets

Admission to the event can be bought upon entry and costs £5 for adults, £4 for concession tickets (adults over 70 or a full time student).

Children under 14 enter for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.