The Late Late Show presenter James Corden marked the end of his eight-year tenure on the show with some unlikely help from Will Ferrell. The actor smashed up James’ desk in a memorable scene in his final episode.

Viewers will be used to seeing James present The Late Late Show from the iconic wooden desk he sits behind while asking questions to his celebrity guests. Famous faces the presenter has interviewed over the years include his friend Adele, who also helped out with the final Carpool Karaoke earlier this week.

Will helped James mark the end of his presenting gig by dramatically smashing up the iconic piece of furniture with a giant sledgehammer. James looked on sentimentally at the table he sat behind in each episode over the last eight years.

It’s no surprise the presenter looked shocked as he gasped and held both hands over his face and mouth. Celebrity guest Harry Styles also looked on open-mouthed at the hilarious scene, which was shared on The Late Late Show’s Twitter page.

One Direction reunion

In other news, One Direction fans were disappointed when one of James’ last celebrity guests, Harry Styles, did not reveal his band were back together. However, the host did not hold back in asking Harry about possible reunion news.

"Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion" the host asked Harry as the

