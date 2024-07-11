Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The official tribute band to legendary rock group Queen has announced an upcoming show in Leeds.

Queen Extravaganza will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of the game changing anthem Bohemian Rhapsody.

With musicians hand-picked by the band’s original drummer Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, the group will visit 25 venues across the UK and Ireland in early 2025 including a date at Leeds First Direct Arena on Tuesday February 18.

Alongside the classic rock-meets-opera classic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, fans can expect the biggest hits from the British heavyweights, including ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Radio Ga Ga’ and many more.

Speaking about the group, Roger Taylor said: “We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza – and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs. It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”

Brian May added: “QuEx is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”

Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 12 July from www.queenonline.com/quex and www.ticketmaster.co.uk