October half term is almost here, and with a very welcome school holiday for most Leeds children.

This year’s autumn half term is between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28, and there are plenty of activities around Leeds for the entire family to take part in.

Whether you want to visit a museum to test your code-breaking abilities, try out surviving in the wilderness, or if you want to photograph ghosts in a haunted estate, Leeds has it all.

Yorkshire Evening Post has listed five October half-term activities around Leeds for the entire family to take part in.

Curious Creatures: Victorian attitudes to animals

Where: Abbey House Museum, Abbey Walk, Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH

Suitable for: Everyone

Opening times: Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Friday and Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm

Saturday: 12 – 5pm

Last admission: 4.30 pm

Price: £6 for adults, £3 for children ages 5 - 18, and £13.50 for a family ticket.

One of many exhibitions at the Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall, the Curious Creatures explores how the Victorians interacted with animals, for good or bad. Focusing on the years 1810 to 1914, the exhibition teaches you ethical issues about our relationship with animals and nature still relevant to us today.

The exhibition features a collection of taxidermy animals and items made from real animal bones and fur, and the museum does warn that some visitors might be “unsettled whilst uncovering the stories of animal treatment in the Victorian era.“ Find out more on the Abbey House Museums website .

Wild Play Day

Where: TCV Skelton Grange Environment Centre, Skelton Grange Road, Leeds LS10 1RS

Suitable for: 8 to 12 year-olds

When: Tuesday, October 25 between 10 am and 4 pm

Price: £30 per child.

Try your wildlife skills at TCV Skelton Grange with a day of campfire cooking, shelter building, fire lighting and a wide range of games and activities on Tuesday, October 25. For £30 per child, TCV runs woodland play and bushcraft fun for children aged 8 to 12 years old.

Ack your own lunch and learn how to survive in the wilderness with several sessions between 10 am and 4 pm. Here is what some of the previous visitors had to say: "The kids really enjoy their days - it is great for them to have a whole day outdoors learning new skills."

"It is a wonderful opportunity to try new activities in a supportive and stimulating environment. ‘J’ found the adults inspiring, and can’t wait to come back!" For more information and tickets visit TCV Skelton Grange’s website.

Halloween Adventure at Stockeld Park

Where: The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, LS22 4AN.

Suitable for: Everyone, Escape Rooms from 12+

When: Saturday, October 22 - Sunday, October 30

Price: £16 Adventure only, £19.50 Adventure + Playhive fixed, £23 Adventure = Playhive anytime.

Stockeld Park is offering a wide selection of Halloween-themed fun for the whole family this half term. The Enchanted Forest will be transformed into a Day of the Dead celebration with an explosion of colour, and there are fields where every paying child can pick their own pumpkin.

The Playhive will be putting on their family-friendly Monster Mash show, and for the older kids (12+) there are Escape Rooms available for those who want to challenge themselves. There are three types of tickets available for the Halloween Adventure. Find out more on Stockeld Park’s website.

October Half Term at Temple Newsam

Where: Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE

Suitable for: Everyone

Opening times: Saturday, October 22 - Sunday, October 30

House: Tuesday - Sunday: 10.30am - 5pm

Home Farm: Tuesday - Sunday: 10am - 5pm

Cafe: Monday -Friday: 10am - 4pm / Saturday -Sunday: 9.30am - 4pm

Shop: Tuesday -Sunday : 10am - 4.30pm

Price: £8 for adults, £3.50 for children 5 - 12 and free for 4 and under.

Halloween Hauntings at Temple Newsam this half term offers visitors a chance to discover the dark side of the estate. Meet former residents including the infamous Blue Lady and explore the house all dressed up for the spooky season.

Visitors are given their own camera to discover the haunted house, including the cellar, through the lens with a chance to get their photos printed after the tour. There are also arts and crafts available, and special treats for guests who arrive dressed up!

Home Farm will be open Monday to Sunday over the half-term week and the house will be open Tuesday to Sunday. Tickets and more information can be found on Temple Newsam’s website .

Leeds City Museum

Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Where: Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 8BH

Suitable for: Everyone

Opening times: Monday: closed

Tuesday - Friday: 10am - 5pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Price: Free

Leeds City Museum offers a free family-friendly code-breaking trial this half term inspired by Living with Machines, a special exhibit organised in a collaboration with the British Library.

The trial will let everyone test their skills at code cracking and clue solving, and on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27, there will be free drop-in code breaker craft sessions in the main hall between 10 am - 12 pm or 1 pm - 3 pm.