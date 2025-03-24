Forgo venturing into West Yorkshire this year, as the North Yorkshire region has an incredible array of events taking place before Autumn 2025.
With spring in full swing, now seems as good a time as ever to start planning what to do as the colder months finally thaw out - and those around the area have plenty to check out during the sunnier climates this year.
From Will Smith’s first UK tour seeing him perform on the Yorkshire Coast, through to DJ Yoda bringing an air of nostalgia to venues in York, we’ve picked 39 events on your doorstep worth checking out before the nights draw to a close.
Many of the shows we’ve selected still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or Bands in Town - but what caught our eye taking place in North Yorkshire during Spring and Summer 2025?
1. Public Service Broadcasting - March 27, York Barbican
Experience their unique blend of archival footage and innovative electronic soundscapes, creating a captivating audio-visual experience. | Provided
2. The Lancashire Hotpots - March 29, The Crescent, York
Get ready for a night of hilarious, sing-along folk-comedy, guaranteed to have you laughing and singing along. | Submitted
3. Scarborough Punk Weekender - March 29 & 30, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall
Two days of high-energy punk rock in a classic seaside setting, featuring raw sounds and rebellious energy including The Vapours (pictured.) | Provided
4. Lambrini Girls - April 7, The Crescent, York
Raw, riotous punk energy that will set York alight, delivering a powerful and unapologetic performance. | AFP via Getty Images
5. John Power: Cast, The La's and Me - April 12, Scarborough Spa Theatre
A journey through the iconic sounds of Liverpool's music scene, with stories and songs from a true legend. | Getty Images
6. DJ Yoda: 80's Mixtape Live - April 18, The Crescent, York
A visually stunning and sonically thrilling 80s dance party, with DJ Yoda's unique blend of video and music. | Provided
