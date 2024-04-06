Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two-day festival aims to unite beer enthusiasts, families and entertainers alike while making a positive impact in the local community.

Set against the backdrop of the North Leeds Cricket Club in Roundhay, this year’s festival will feature over 40 locally selected real ales and ciders to sample - including alcohol free, gluten free and vegan options.

Over 40 real ales will be available at this year’s North Leeds Charity Beer Festival.

There will also be a selection of gins, prosecco, and much more for everyone to indulge in.

The festival is not just a celebration of beer - it aims to raise funds for charities and community projects championed by the Rotary Club of Roundhay both locally and internationally.

This includes organizations such as John Jamieson School, Cash for Kids, CATCH Harehills, St Gemma’s and Roundhay Stroke Club.

North Leeds Charity Beer Festival 2024 dates and opening hours

The two-day celebration of everything beer returns on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

On Friday, the festival is open from 5pm to 11pm. On Saturday, the gates are open from noon to 11pm.

From noon to 5.30pm on Saturday, the festival will offer family-friendly fun including face painting and a play area. And best of all, children go for free.

North Leeds Charity Beer Festival tickets

To enter you will need to purchase a festival pack for £12 which includes entry, a commemorative beer glass, programme and two tokens, while non-drinkers will be charged £5.

Entertainment line-up

Both days of the festival are stacked with entertainment including new and returning performers.

Friday

6pm-7.45pm: Leeds Project Big Band

8pm-9pm: The Sick Notes of Cawood

9.30pm-10.45pm: Elevation Avenue

Saturday