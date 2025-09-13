3 . Wetherby

Another destination along the River Wharfe is Wetherby, which will be familiar to all in Leeds but is still no less worth wandering to as the nights creep in and the autumn shades catch the eye. The town has long been a stop-off point for those working in agriculture and, with its array of pubs and shops, still acts as a great place to visit to this day. | teamjackson - stock.adobe.com