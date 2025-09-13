The time is upon us where cosy gatherings and strolls through the parks are the order of the day and Leeds is surrounded by places that perfectly fit the bill.
The valleys and moors around West Yorkshire and beyond are full of towns steeped in history, whether it be industrial or cultural, and are every bit worth visiting today as ever.
Independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants line their cobbled streets and the mills have been repurposed to make these places full of modern character to complement the wondrous trails that are never better to walk through than when the temperature starts to dip.
We’ve listed some of the best market towns and villages to visit near Leeds as the dark nights start to creep in.
1. Haworth
Long famed for its wily and windy moors and the literature they inspired, Haworth is a perfect place to visit this autumn not just for its scenic walks and the fresh, crisp air but also the pantheon of great shops and restaurants along its cobbled streets. | Yorkshire Post
2. Otley
Another must-mention is Otley, which hosts three markets a week and is perfectly suited for an autumn walk. The historic town is surrounded by great options for outdoors walks and is itself full of charm and character. | Simon Hulme
3. Wetherby
Another destination along the River Wharfe is Wetherby, which will be familiar to all in Leeds but is still no less worth wandering to as the nights creep in and the autumn shades catch the eye. The town has long been a stop-off point for those working in agriculture and, with its array of pubs and shops, still acts as a great place to visit to this day. | teamjackson - stock.adobe.com
4. Ilkley
One of the most sought-after places to live in the country Ilkley is renowned for its beautiful moorland, historic Victorian architecture, and the iconic Ilkley Moor and offers stunning walking trails and a vibrant town centre with charming shops, cafes, and cultural events throughout the year | Archive Photo: Archive
5. Holmfirth
More than just a place to visit for fans of Last of the Summer Wine, Holmfirth is a former mill town that is surrounded by spectacular countryside. With plenty of walking and cycling routes, it's a fascinating place to explore during the autumn months | Simon Hulme
6. Hebden Bridge
Accessible by train or a stunning drive through the Calder Valley, Hebden Bridge is known for its creative communities and rich mix of history and modern flavour. Perfect for a visit or as the starting point for a big walk, just be ready to take on some steep inclines. | Hebden Bridge