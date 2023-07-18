Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Leeds Millennium Square: Full information including running times and set list

Everything you need to know ahead of Nile Rodgers feat CHIC’s concert at Millennium Square including set list and door times.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

American music pioneer Nile Rodgers is bringing his group CHIC for an evening of dance and disco at Leeds’ Millennium Square as part of the 2023 summer series. 

Known for hits like Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC is sure to bring an evening to remember.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We break down everything Nile Rodgers feat CHIC fans that are heading to their Leeds show at Millennium Square on Wednesday July 19 need to know.

What time does Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square start and who is the supporting act?

According to Millennium Square’s website, doors will open to the event at 6pm, with the event finishing at approximately 10.30PM. 

Opening the night is genre-bending outfit the Go! Team and Leeds afro-jazz collective Nubyian Twists.

It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.

How to get last minute tickets for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square

There'll be plenty of dancing when Nile Rodgers and CHIC take to the stage on Wednesday, July 19.There'll be plenty of dancing when Nile Rodgers and CHIC take to the stage on Wednesday, July 19.
There'll be plenty of dancing when Nile Rodgers and CHIC take to the stage on Wednesday, July 19.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last-minute tickets are available via Leeds Ticket Hub for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Leeds’ Millennium Square. At the time of writing, tickets are available for £57.50 plus service fees.

 Nile Rodgers feat CHIC predicted setlist

While not official setlist has been released, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC played the following setlist at their most recent concert at Auditorium Stravinski in Montreoux, Switzerland on Saturday July 15:

  1. Le Freak
  2. Everybody Dance
  3. Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)
  4. I Want Your Love
  5. I'm Coming Out
  6. Upside Down
  7. He's the Greatest Dancer
  8. We Are Family
  9. Like a Virgin
  10. Material Girl
  11. Modern Love
  12. CUFF IT
  13. Get Lucky
  14. Lose Yourself to Dance
  15. Spacer
  16. Soup for One
  17. Lady (Hear Me Tonight)
  18. Lost in Music
  19. Notorious
  20. Thinking of You
  21. My Feet Keep Dancing
  22. Chic Cheer
  23. My Forbidden Lover
  24. Let's Dance
  25. Good Times
  26. Rapper's Delight
  27. Good Times

(Source: Setlist.fm)

Prohibited items

Items that are not allowed inside the Millennium Square venue include (but are not restricted to); backpacks of any size, large bags, alcohol, glass, cans, chairs, portable furniture, large umbrellas, parasols, tents, gazebos, laser pens, air horns, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters, barbeques, paper lanterns or any lighting with a naked flame.

Related topics:LeedsTicketsAmericanDance2023