American music pioneer Nile Rodgers is bringing his group CHIC for an evening of dance and disco at Leeds’ Millennium Square as part of the 2023 summer series.

Known for hits like Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC is sure to bring an evening to remember.

We break down everything Nile Rodgers feat CHIC fans that are heading to their Leeds show at Millennium Square on Wednesday July 19 need to know.

What time does Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square start and who is the supporting act?

According to Millennium Square’s website, doors will open to the event at 6pm, with the event finishing at approximately 10.30PM.

Opening the night is genre-bending outfit the Go! Team and Leeds afro-jazz collective Nubyian Twists.

It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.

How to get last minute tickets for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square

There'll be plenty of dancing when Nile Rodgers and CHIC take to the stage on Wednesday, July 19.

Last-minute tickets are available via Leeds Ticket Hub for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Leeds’ Millennium Square. At the time of writing, tickets are available for £57.50 plus service fees.

Nile Rodgers feat CHIC predicted setlist

While not official setlist has been released, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC played the following setlist at their most recent concert at Auditorium Stravinski in Montreoux, Switzerland on Saturday July 15:

Le Freak Everybody Dance Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) I Want Your Love I'm Coming Out Upside Down He's the Greatest Dancer We Are Family Like a Virgin Material Girl Modern Love CUFF IT Get Lucky Lose Yourself to Dance Spacer Soup for One Lady (Hear Me Tonight) Lost in Music Notorious Thinking of You My Feet Keep Dancing Chic Cheer My Forbidden Lover Let's Dance Good Times Rapper's Delight Good Times

(Source: Setlist.fm)

Prohibited items