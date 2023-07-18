Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Leeds Millennium Square: Full information including running times and set list
Everything you need to know ahead of Nile Rodgers feat CHIC’s concert at Millennium Square including set list and door times.
American music pioneer Nile Rodgers is bringing his group CHIC for an evening of dance and disco at Leeds’ Millennium Square as part of the 2023 summer series.
Known for hits like Le Freak, Everybody Dance and Good Times, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC is sure to bring an evening to remember.
We break down everything Nile Rodgers feat CHIC fans that are heading to their Leeds show at Millennium Square on Wednesday July 19 need to know.
What time does Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square start and who is the supporting act?
According to Millennium Square’s website, doors will open to the event at 6pm, with the event finishing at approximately 10.30PM.
Opening the night is genre-bending outfit the Go! Team and Leeds afro-jazz collective Nubyian Twists.
It is recommended to come to the arena early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.
How to get last minute tickets for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Millennium Square
Last-minute tickets are available via Leeds Ticket Hub for Nile Rodgers feat CHIC at Leeds’ Millennium Square. At the time of writing, tickets are available for £57.50 plus service fees.
Nile Rodgers feat CHIC predicted setlist
While not official setlist has been released, Nile Rodgers feat CHIC played the following setlist at their most recent concert at Auditorium Stravinski in Montreoux, Switzerland on Saturday July 15:
- Le Freak
- Everybody Dance
- Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)
- I Want Your Love
- I'm Coming Out
- Upside Down
- He's the Greatest Dancer
- We Are Family
- Like a Virgin
- Material Girl
- Modern Love
- CUFF IT
- Get Lucky
- Lose Yourself to Dance
- Spacer
- Soup for One
- Lady (Hear Me Tonight)
- Lost in Music
- Notorious
- Thinking of You
- My Feet Keep Dancing
- Chic Cheer
- My Forbidden Lover
- Let's Dance
- Good Times
- Rapper's Delight
- Good Times
(Source: Setlist.fm)
Prohibited items
Items that are not allowed inside the Millennium Square venue include (but are not restricted to); backpacks of any size, large bags, alcohol, glass, cans, chairs, portable furniture, large umbrellas, parasols, tents, gazebos, laser pens, air horns, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters, barbeques, paper lanterns or any lighting with a naked flame.