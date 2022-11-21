Music legend Nile Rodgers and his funk pop band CHIC will be performing at Leeds Millenium square next year. The group are set to bring their world-renowned hit-filled party to Leeds city centre for a night of well-known chart hits and non-stop dance moves.

As the co-founder of CHIC and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nile Rodgers has pioneered a musical language that generated a jam-packed chart-topping back catalogue of hits like ‘Le Freak,’ ‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Good Times, ‘I Want Your Love’, ‘Upside Down, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer, ‘We are Family’ and ‘Get Lucky’. Meanwhile, Chic are an American disco and R&B band that was founded in 1976 by guitarist Nile Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards.

Rodgers creates all styles of music and has made amongst the most important and successful albums in the careers of Diana Ross, Madonna, David Bowie, Duran Duran and Daft Punk, amongst a legacy that is responsible for over 500 million record sales. Chic has been successful in the music world and has been nominated for inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 11 times: 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2017, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Nile Rodgers for Musical Excellence, the same year Nile Rodgers performed at Glastonbury. And in 2019, Chic received a nomination for the Brit Award for International Group . The Leeds performance appears to be a one-off tour date in the UK for the group.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform in Leeds next year

When will Nile Rodgers & CHIC be in Leeds

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform at Leeds Millenium Square on July 19 2023.

How to get tickets for Nile Rodgers & Chic in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

General admission tickets will be available from Thursday, November 24 at 10 am.