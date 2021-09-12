Megan Russell, also known as Peachzz.

Megan Russell has hand-painted ‘The Neon Reef’, within Cuckoo bar, on Call Lane.

She was commissioned by Cuckoo owners, Escapism Bar Group, to design a mural that both contrasted and complimented the other themes in the bar.

It took her four days to complete, slightly longer than average due to the UV aspect and the full length of the room, which includes a lot of attention to detail from coral landscaping to sea creatures.

The finished mural in Cuckoo, Call Lane.

Megan, who also goes by the name Peachzz, and whose clients include UPS, ITV and The British Council, said: “The inspiration for the mural was taken directly from the team at Cuckoo.

“I was given a brief to create something which could contrast and complement the rest of the themes in the bar, so we worked together and came up with an underwater theme that reacts to UV.

“This was a fascinating concept, as sea life is so vibrant and almost electric feeling at times, so the piece definitely highlights that.”

Mel Harrison, who co-owns Escapism Bar Group with her husband, Phil, said: “Megan is a fantastic Yorkshire-based artist, who has created our amazing Neon Reef within Cuckoo.

“Like the hospitality industry, the creative industry in which she works was also badly hit by Covid and the three national lockdowns.

"I'm delighted to be able to support Megan in her work, which in turn has added another dimension to Cuckoo, and one that again sets this bar, and Escapism Bar Group, apart from those owned by the large corporates.

“We are proud to be able to support local artists, and we are proud to once again be playing our part in Leeds’ night-time economy.”

Escapism Bar Group also own Leeds bars Mean-Eyed Cat, Tiki Hideaway, Verve, The Maven and Call Lane Social.