Want to be a model? AllSaints is looking for new faces in Leeds this week

Aaliyah, cast in Leeds and now fronting the AllSaints campaign as part of a collaboration with The Squad model agency. #AllSaintsXTheSquad

AllSaints is scouting for models in Leeds this week and is inviting would-be new faces to attend its 25th birthday party this Thursday.

The party, which is open to everyone, takes place at Northern Monk Brewery, Marshall Street in Leeds, and will have live music, free drinks, as well as model scouts from The Squad Management on the hunt for fresh talent. It starts at 8pm.

The event will also celebrate the latest AllSaints campaign which features models found in Leeds as part of a nationwide modelling competition. Entitled #AllSaintsXTheSquad, the AW19 shoot stars the 10 competition winners selected during scouting sessions held this summer in Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester. They include four new faces found in Leeds - Zi Cheng, Aaliyah Bye, Alice Nunwick and Dayna Isaac.

Dayna, one of the four new faces cast in Leeds for #AllSaintsXTheSquad

Wil Beedle, chief creative director of AllSaints, said: “AllSaints has often combined traditional model-agency casting with street-casting; seeking out inspiring individuals who exude character, attitude, and personal style. We’ve found our campaign stars everywhere – not just in established fashion capitals such as New York, Paris or London – for example, in Mexico City, the backstreets of Tokyo, the Bywater district of New Orleans, then sleepy suburbs of California, and, most recently, along the beaches of Hawaii’s North Shore. And now, with the #AllSaintsXTheSquad competition, we’ve discovered our latest new faces in some of the UK’s most exciting cities, and feel proud to include them in our ongoing global journey. More than anything, I’ve been really impressed by our competition winners’ compassionate and optimistic spirit – they’re a genuine inspiration.”

Jamie Horridge of The Squad Management added: “We were overwhelmed by the amount of exceptional and diverse talent that were scouted. Having the ability to reach cities outside the capital has been very successful for us. We are pleased to welcome the talent into The Squad Management family and look forward to creating bespoke career strategies within fashion and entertainment on all.”

The AllSaints party starts at 8pm at Northern Monk Brewery, Marshall Street, Leeds. Get there early if you want to get in. More details from the Leeds AllSaints stores in the Victoria Quarter. The campaign video can be viewed at allsaints.com.

Alice, one of the four new faces cast in Leeds for #AllSaintsXTheSquad